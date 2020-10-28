Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

CFR opened at $66.50 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

