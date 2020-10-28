Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

