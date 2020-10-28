CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

CCLP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.22. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

