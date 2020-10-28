CSFB Analysts Give Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) a C$46.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.89.

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$43.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$45.06.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

