CryoLife (CRY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect CryoLife to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. On average, analysts expect CryoLife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CryoLife stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $692.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.33. CryoLife has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $31.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

CRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CryoLife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CryoLife in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoLife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other CryoLife news, VP John E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

