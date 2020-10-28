Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.9% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $144,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 678.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $160.61 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.