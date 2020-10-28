CrossFirst Bankshares to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CFB opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,660.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 675,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 579.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

