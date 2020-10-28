Critical Survey: SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) vs. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SIGA Technologies and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies 11.35% 11.77% 7.03% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -94.41% -67.67%

This table compares SIGA Technologies and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $26.74 million 18.96 -$7.24 million N/A N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -2.69

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SIGA Technologies and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.56%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines; and cooperative research and development agreement with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases for use of its thin film freezing technology platform. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

