Critical Survey: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) versus Entrée Resources (NYSE:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Entrée Resources and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -99.13% Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.49 $5.83 million $0.09 32.00

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

