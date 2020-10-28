Critical Analysis: Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) versus MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.5% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAG Silver and Alexco Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -356.40 Alexco Resource $22.01 million 16.56 -$6.72 million ($0.06) -44.33

MAG Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexco Resource. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MAG Silver and Alexco Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAG Silver presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given MAG Silver’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Alexco Resource.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29% Alexco Resource -57.50% -9.47% -8.39%

Summary

MAG Silver beats Alexco Resource on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

