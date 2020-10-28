Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $866.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Criteo by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Criteo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

