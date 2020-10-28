Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Reiterated by Charter Equity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Charter Equity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cree by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,420,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Cree by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Cree by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 394,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,325 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.