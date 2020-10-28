Credit Suisse Group Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Neutral

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

SPWR stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 774.89 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in SunPower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SunPower by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

