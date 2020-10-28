Credit Suisse Group Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $63.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

TFII opened at $49.32 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

