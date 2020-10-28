Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.87 ($53.96).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €42.76 ($50.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.12 and its 200 day moving average is €36.43. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.46.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

