Covanta (CVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Covanta to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. On average, analysts expect Covanta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

