Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Increased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $372.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

