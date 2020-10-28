Cormark Weighs in on Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

RCI stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

