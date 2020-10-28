Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Shares of CVE opened at C$4.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

