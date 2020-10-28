CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CXW opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

