Contrasting Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (OTCMKTS:ARCI)

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tile Shop and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $340.35 million 0.60 -$4.46 million N/A N/A Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer $36.79 million 0.16 -$5.61 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop -0.88% -2.16% -0.74% Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer -18.33% -29.68% -17.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tile Shop and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tile Shop beats Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of December 16, 2019, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

