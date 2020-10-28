Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 3.41 $226.70 million $3.12 4.34 Rafael $4.93 million 49.73 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility and Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 26.48% 25.31% 4.79% Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kennedy-Wilson and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.82%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Rafael.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 49 million square feet of property, including 29,705 multifamily rental units; and 22.0 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.