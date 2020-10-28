Contrasting Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and Fortel (NASDAQ:ECGP)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and Fortel (OTCMKTS:ECGP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and Fortel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 7.38 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Fortel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franchise Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Franchise Group and Fortel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fortel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franchise Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.21%.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Fortel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.93% 12.93% 2.50% Fortel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Fortel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortel has a beta of 16.91, suggesting that its share price is 1,591% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franchise Group beats Fortel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Fortel

Fortel, Inc., formerly Envit Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and global private wealth management services. It operates as a holding company for financial entities, investor partnerships, and asset management subsidiaries. The Company operates in three segments: private alternative asset management, private wealth management and private equity. In June 2008, Envit Capital, LLC has acquired Fortel, Inc.

