Contrasting CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) & Service Co. International (OTCMKTS:SCI)

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CVS Group and Service Co. International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.38 $369.60 million $1.90 22.95

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 12.50% 20.42% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CVS Group and Service Co. International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Service Co. International 0 0 6 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus target price of $48.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Service Co. International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than CVS Group.

Summary

Service Co. International beats CVS Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

