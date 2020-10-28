Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.91. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

