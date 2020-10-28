Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.