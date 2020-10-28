ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COP opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

