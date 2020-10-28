ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.