Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

