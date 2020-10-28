Comparing Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) & TransUnion (OTCMKTS:TRU)

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion and TransUnion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69 TransUnion $2.66 billion 5.77 $346.90 million $2.55 31.61

TransUnion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lion. TransUnion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and TransUnion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11% TransUnion 11.62% 23.04% 7.27%

Volatility and Risk

Lion has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransUnion has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lion and TransUnion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A TransUnion 0 2 10 0 2.83

TransUnion has a consensus price target of $99.45, suggesting a potential upside of 23.39%. Given TransUnion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransUnion is more favorable than Lion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of TransUnion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TransUnion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransUnion beats Lion on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants. It also provides over-the-counter pharmaceuticals comprising analgesics, cold medicine, tonics and nutrients, antidiarrheal drugs, gastrointestinal medicine, eyedrops, gum-disease treatments, analgesics and anti-inflammatory poultices, medicinal skin-care products, and insecticides; and medical/toiletry products that include semi-adhesive cooling pads. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, which comprise laundry detergents, pre-care products, bleaches, fabric softeners, and clothing care agents; and living care products, including dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and cooking-aid products. Further, it provides direct marketing products, such as supplements and drinks, health and functional food products, hair care products, etc.; gift and channel-specific products comprising gifts, novelties, etc.; chemicals that include fat and oil products, carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for and construction, etc.; and detergent for institutional use. Additionally, the company offers pet supplies, including sanitary products, oral care, body care, laundry care and room care products, etc.; and provides construction, real estate, transportation and storage, and temporary staffing services. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves various verticals, including financial service, insurance, healthcare, collection, property management, public sector, and other markets. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves customers in approximately 30 countries and territories, including North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and India. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

