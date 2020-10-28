Comparing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Glory Star New Media Group and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 1 2 8 0 2.64

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $47.91, suggesting a potential downside of 14.42%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63% StoneCo 26.52% 12.30% 4.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A StoneCo $626.01 million 24.80 $203.54 million $0.70 79.97

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats Glory Star New Media Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.