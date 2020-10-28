Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DouYu International and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dada Nexus 0 1 2 0 2.67

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $11.18, indicating a potential downside of 26.63%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.32%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than DouYu International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 4.64 $5.68 million $0.04 380.75 Dada Nexus $437.76 million 16.59 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -8.51

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 6.84% 8.41% 6.66% Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DouYu International beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

