Comparing Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Casella Waste Systems (OTCMKTS:CWST)

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digital Locations and Casella Waste Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $20,000.00 72.15 $2.94 million N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems $743.29 million 3.73 $31.65 million $0.85 67.46

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Locations and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76% Casella Waste Systems 4.52% 36.07% 4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Locations and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A Casella Waste Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00

Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $62.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Digital Locations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and/or operated 43 solid waste collection operations, 58 transfer stations, 20 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

