COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

