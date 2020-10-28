Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $31.33 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $557.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.