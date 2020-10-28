Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

NYSE CBU opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

