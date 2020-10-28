Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 59.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

