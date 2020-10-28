Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

