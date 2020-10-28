Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.56. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

