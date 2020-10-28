Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

