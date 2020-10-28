Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon has set its Q2 2021

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $843.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

