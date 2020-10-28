Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,744,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $88,810,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,901 shares of company stock valued at $19,784,392. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.