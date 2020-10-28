Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 151,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

