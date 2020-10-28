Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $78.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.