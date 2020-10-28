Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.74

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.74 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 2748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,280 shares of company stock worth $428,613. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

