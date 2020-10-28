Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.89

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 31424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Amatil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.