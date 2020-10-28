CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNX opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

