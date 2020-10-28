CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $117,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,203.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

