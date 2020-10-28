CMS Energy (CMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.64-2.68 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. Insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

