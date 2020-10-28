Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $78,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.